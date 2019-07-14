Community Link: Society of Friends of Colombia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

For more than 30 years the Society of Friends of Colombia (SADCO) has been connecting Colombians and Latinos in Indianapolis.

David Llewellyn, the vice president of SADCO, stopped by the studios to talk about the organization’s mission.

“Right from the very start we (SADCO) have always been involved with helping people in need. We supported missions, projects in Colombia, and then we started focusing on events right here in Indianapolis,” explained Llewellyn.

The organization also started a scholarship in 1996 which was one of the first Latino scholarships in Indianapolis.

Click the video to learn more about SADCO.