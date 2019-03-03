Community Link: Steward Speaker Series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week she talked with Matthew Steward the found of the Steward Speaker Series.

They discuss the history and background of the popular speaker series as well as their theme for this year's group of speakers.

Steward also talks about some of the upcoming speakers for their theme "The Year of the Woman" also some of the past speakers who have participated in the series.

To learn more about the popular speaker series, click here.

To hear more from the segment, click on the video.