Community Link: Survivor of domestic violence speaks up to help others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by author, speaker, and empowerment coach, Mira Cassidy.

Cassidy speaks on her personal experiences to connect with others.

Mira’s Women’s Empowerment Retreat is happening Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 2p.m. Ticket can be purchased here.

Watch the full interview to hear Cassidy’s survival of domestic violence.