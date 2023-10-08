Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Community Link: Te’Andra Tough Foundation

Community Link: Te’Andra Tough Foundation

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To increase awareness, support and research for people battling appendix and rare cancers, Tonya Adams created the Te’Andra Tough Foundation.

Adams joined Caroline Mays on News 8 on Sunday’s Community Link segment to talk about her journey and the foundation’s work.

In addition on Sunday’s Community Link, Gloria Jiminez warned people to watch out for bullies since the new school year has begun. She provided definitions of bullying and gave advice on how to address the practice. “Remember, bullies need others to feel bad to feel good about themselves. Take a few deep breaths and try to stay calm,” Jiminez said.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Muncie mayor candidates outline plans...
Political News /
Man struck, killed by vehicle...
Local News /
Israeli mayor who visited Indianapolis...
Local News /
IMPD locates missing man with...
Local News /
Indianapolis mayoral debate to include...
Political News /
Mayor Hogsett on the mend...
Local News /
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
High School - The Zone /
Lafayette police make multiple arrests...
Crime Watch 8 /