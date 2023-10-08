Community Link: Te’Andra Tough Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To increase awareness, support and research for people battling appendix and rare cancers, Tonya Adams created the Te’Andra Tough Foundation.

Adams joined Caroline Mays on News 8 on Sunday’s Community Link segment to talk about her journey and the foundation’s work.

In addition on Sunday’s Community Link, Gloria Jiminez warned people to watch out for bullies since the new school year has begun. She provided definitions of bullying and gave advice on how to address the practice. “Remember, bullies need others to feel bad to feel good about themselves. Take a few deep breaths and try to stay calm,” Jiminez said.