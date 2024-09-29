Community Link: The Arthritis Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Cindy Barnard and Jodie Little with the Arthritis Foundation.

Pursuing a cure for America’s number one cause of disability, the Arthritis Foundation champions the fight to conquer arthritis with science, resources, advocacy, and community connections.

Barnard and Little first discuss with Mays the causes of arthritis and the numerous symptoms that impact daily life and other parts of the body.

They also share their personal experiences with arthritis, cures, and how arthritis might be prevented.

The Arthritis Foundation of Indiana will soon host its Bone Bash fundraiser, which will promote arthritis research. Little will also be honored at the event.

The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the 502 East Event Centre on 502 E. Carmel Drive.

