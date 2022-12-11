Community Link

Community Link: The Indiana Project

Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by David Girton, founder and CEO of The Indiana Project.

According to Girton, there are only about 5% minorities in financial services.

According to the Indiana Project website, The Indiana Project is designed to provide minority college students that have an interest financial services gain knowledge of the securities industry.

“The Indiana Project is designed to introduce this profession to college students and help them pass the S.I.E,” Girton said.

The program prepares students to successfully sit for and take the Securities Industry Essential Examination (SIE). The SIE was designed as a precursor to the Series 7 examination to ensure a more successful outcome to sitting for the Series 7 examination, according to The Indiana Project mission statement.

Visit the website here to learn more about The Indiana Project.