Community Link: trueU

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Amber Fields, chief culture officer and partner with trueU.

TrueU’s focus is to help companies build cultures and become places where people want to work. Fields shares with Mays how trueU’s innovative approach to cultural development helps companies succeed in this task.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.