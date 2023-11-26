Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Community Link: trueU

Community Link: trueU

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Amber Fields, chief culture officer and partner with trueU.

TrueU’s focus is to help companies build cultures and become places where people want to work. Fields shares with Mays how trueU’s innovative approach to cultural development helps companies succeed in this task.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IU releases football coach Tom...
College Football /
Fragile Gaza truce is back...
International News /
Driver seriously injured after car...
Local News /
Honda recalls select Accords and...
Business /
Alaska landslide devastates one family,...
Weather Stories /
Ben Davis makes history with...
Sports /
IU researchers driving the future...
Local News /
Indiana bakery offering reward for...
Crime Watch 8 /