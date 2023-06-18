Community Link: Walter and Alpha Blackburn Scholarship Event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Kerri Officer-Jones with the Walter and Alpha Blackburn Scholarship committee.

The scholarship fund was created in 2006 and works to carry on the legacy of Walter and Alpha Blackburn, whose philanthropy work supported the youth of the community.

“We have one major scholarship that is a (full scholarship), we can apply for it annually. We also have book awards, as well. It’s been very awesome to have community partners that are willing to give and help these students,” Officer-Jones said.

She also shares with Mays about the committee’s upcoming event on June 25.

Enjoy the full interview above for more!