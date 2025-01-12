Community Link: Giving people a chance to help with What Friends Do

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Amiee Kandrac, co-founder of What Friends Do, an organization designed to help friends and family when they need it most.

“We had a family loved one who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer when she was 25, and we were those first layer friends who were sharing information from the family with all the rest of the masses, so to speak,” Kandrac said.

She found that most people offered to help, but didn’t know how. “If we could give people a way to help, they would. And the family felt more supported.”

That experience led to the creation of What Friends Do, a platform to offer generosity beyond making food.

“We like to offer a way for you to help with pets, or help with transportation, or just be a listening ear,” Kandrac said.

Through health events or deaths, What Friends Do helps people organize their local support network, or even expand that network across the world through the internet.

For more information on What Friends Do, watch the video above.