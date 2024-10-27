Community Link: Women’s Fund of Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Wendy McNamar with the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana.

Advocating, convening, and investing in women and girls living in central Indiana, to have an equitable opportunity to reach their full potential, is the mission of the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, or WFCI.

Part of the work to achieve their mission is through the OPTIONS program, which helps participants get smart about critical issues impacting women and girls to be able to thrive.

McNamar has led the OPTIONS program for several years, which she says was started to help participants “get smart” about the critical issues women and girls in the community face.

McNamar also explains why WFCI wanted to be apart of a larger mission, and shares what a typical program day and year look like. WFCI is also starting a new program at the beginning of 2025.

To learn more about WFCI and how to apply for its upcoming program, watch the full interview above.