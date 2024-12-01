Community Link: The Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis

This week, Mays was joined by Ebony Barney, VP of National Service and AmeriCorps program director at The Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis Inc.

The Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis was formed in 1985, and has a history based in school health initiatives and on HIV initiatives around the state.

“Each year we’re able to invite a group of new leaders who we place at agencies throughout the state of Indiana, and they’re focused on HIV, hepatitis C, and harm reduction,” Barney said.

This program teaches and prepares the next generation for their future careers. But, Barney said, they’re learning how to do things differently than what was done in the past.

“We’re honoring the past. We’re doing things differently, we’re learning how to move forward together,” Barney said.

While the next generation of health workers will be doctors and social workers, it’s also going to be more inclusive. “Sometimes it’s a person with a high school diploma or a GED and a person with lived experience. It might be a person who’s in recovery and has a passion to serve, and we can give them the training…” Barney said.