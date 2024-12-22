Community Link: Spokenote, add video to anything

This week, Mays was joined by John Wechsler, founder and CEO of Spokenote, a platform to share video onto anything.

Spokenote is a video sharing company to help share videos with family and the company has partners like the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have a scannable Spokenote code on all jerseys, “(The Pacers) can change thta video out so they can kind of tell stories and build relationships with their fans,” Wechsler said.

Spokenote started for personal use, but quickly grew into servicing retailers and businesses. Wechsler and his friend started Spokenote to send video messages to his friend’s late brother while deployed overseas.

“Today, we are focused primarily on a software platform that allows brands to connect with their customers, their prospects, their employees,” Wechsler said.

When prospective clients scan the link, they are brought to a video with options underneath for more interaction.

“A humane society or a YMCA can send this out and encourage people to donate with a button that they can click on right then and there to support them,” Wechsler said.