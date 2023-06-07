‘Inside the NFL’ coming to CW 8 this fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Emmy Award-winning weekly series “Inside the NFL” is coming to broadcast television for the first time ever this fall.

The NFL Films-produced series will debut on the CW 8 WISH-TV at 8 p.m. Sept. 5.

This will be the show’s 47th season; “Inside the NFL” first premiered in 1997. The show features weekly game highlights, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive access to NFL players. There is also a lively analysis of feature called “The Week in Review.”

Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network, said, “By combining this premiere NFL content with our robust broadcast audience, we look forward to bringing this legendary sports series to more fans than ever before and to advertisers for the first time.”

NFL Films cinematographers capture previously unseen angles and footage of game highlights and action for the show. That’s combined with the behind-the-scenes audio of game-making decisions to give viewers a backstage look at the NFL.

Ross Ketover, senior executive of NFL Films, said, “Generations of football fans have grown up watching ‘Inside the NFL.’ It is a show we cherish at NFL Films and we are thrilled to bring it to a great new partner in The CW. This is a special opportunity to reimagine and reboot ‘Inside the NFL’ for a wider audience and a new generation of fans. We can’t wait to get started.”

Past cast members of the storied program have included Dan Marino, Phil Simms, James Brown, Cris Carter, Cris Collinsworth, Brandon Marshall, Ray Lewis, Bob Costas, Jerry Glanville, Jimmy Johnson, Boomer Esiason and the late Len Dawson and Nick Buoniconti. Hosts and producers for the revamped 2023 edition will be announced at a later date.

Viewers can watch “Inside the NFL” on WISH-TV and The CW, or stream it on The CW App and at cwtv.com. The series is a way The CW is expanding its sports franchise footprint.