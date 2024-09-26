NXT to air on The CW, Trick Williams spills the details

We got to chat with NXT star Trick Williams on Zoom, and he shared some big news! Starting Tuesday, October 1st, NXT will air on The CW at 8/7C. This is a big moment for NXT, as it brings the exciting world of WWE’s rising stars to a whole new group of fans.

Trick is excited about NXT moving to The CW. He said it’s a big step that will let even more people experience the fast-paced action and amazing matches NXT is known for.

Trick also talked about his upcoming championship match on Tuesday. He teased that fans should expect some serious excitement, and he’s ready to give it his all in the ring.

For anyone who’s new to NXT, Trick explained that it’s all about fresh talent and high-energy wrestling. It’s where some of WWE’s biggest stars, like Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch, got their start, so it’s the place to watch the next big thing.

Don’t forget to tune in on Tuesday at 8/7C on The CW to catch all the action and see what’s next for NXT!