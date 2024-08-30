Dakarai Turner hosts celebration of education award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — InnoPower Minority Business Week has been underway this week in Indianapolis.

InnoPower’s website says it “aims to create an inclusive and thriving business ecosystem for Black entrepreneurs by providing access to education, capital, and social connections.”

News 8’s Dakarai Turner was the emcee for Thursday’s celebration of the Excellence in Education award at the Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center.

The InnoPower event began Monday. It will end Saturday.

Emil Ekiyor, a former NFL player who appears occasionally on News 8, founded InnoPower.