Daybreak anchors Jeremy Jenkins, Brittany Noble share their Pitbull concert adventure at Ruoff

Pitbull performing 'Feel this Moment' at his concert at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Daybreak” anchors Jeremy Jenkins and Brittany Noble recently took a break from the news desk to attend Pitbull’s Party After Dark tour stop at Ruoff Music Center.

While their concert experience wasn’t planned, the timing couldn’t have been better. After exploring the history of Ruoff Music Center (or as some still lovingly call it, Deer Creek) in WISH-TV’s 70th Anniversary special, Jenkins and Noble had the chance to give viewers their own fresh, first-hand perspective on the venue’s ongoing magic.

“We were definitely feeling the energy,” Jenkins said, referencing a clip of him and Noble dancing and singing along with the crowd. Noble, enjoying the memory, chimed in, “I was definitely jumping around a lot!”

Jenkins then pointed out a fun detail about the performance: “That’s funny that you mentioned feeling the moment. That was actually the ‘Feel This Moment’ set,” he noted, referencing one of Pitbull’s hit songs. Sander, quick to catch the joke, quipped, “It’s a bit quieter than usual, isn’t it?”

“Well, you know, you can’t always play those songs on daytime,” Jenkins laughed. The Daybreak team then shared more clips of Jenkins and Noble “jamming out” and having a great time.

For Noble, it was a first-time experience that left an impression. “Yes, my first time! It was so much fun just looking out at the sea of people enjoying the festivities. It was great!” she said.

As the conversation continued, Sander chimed in with some practical advice: “If you don’t mind just missing the early artists, you’ll miss all the traffic. You go late.”

Jenkins added his own twist to the tale, a confession to following the advice along with a shout-out to the artists: “Well, here’s the thing. T-Pain, I know you’re watching—you and Pitbull, you’re at the hotel right now, and I know you’re big Daybreak fans. We are so sorry. We were just a little late. We did hear you sing ‘Bartender,’ though. We were in the parking lot for that, but we missed the rest of the opening set. But we had a great time, and we got to see you come back on stage.”

Now fully converted “fans for life,” Jenkins and Noble extended an open invitation for Pitbull and T-Pain to visit Daybreak. “Next time you’re in Indy, you gotta come by the show and tell us what you’ve got coming up next!” Jenkins said.

Stay tuned to WISH-TV for more fun stories and behind-the-scenes moments with your favorite morning team!

