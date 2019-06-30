Dick Wolfsie gets a lesson on snakes at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An exciting exhibit recently opened at the Indianapolis Zoo over Memorial Day Weekend.

Dick Wolfsie stopped by the exhibit to see what it was all about.

Numerous snakes from around the world are now calling Indianapolis home. The snakes that are featured in the Sloths and Snakes exhibit include a variety of exotic species like the Burmese python and the Black Mamba.

“These (Burmese pythons) are animals that are pretty common in the pet trade, and in fact, both of the Burmese pythons that we feature on exhibit were surrendered pets,” explained Lewis Single, a herpetologist at the Indianapolis Zoo. “We actually can take these snakes out for guests to touch and experience up close, and that way guests can overcome their fear of snakes by getting right up close to a big animal like this. “

Dick also took a closer look at some venomous snakes that are native to Indiana.

