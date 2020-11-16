Donate pasta, get free swag at Fan Jam on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Happening Tuesday, a chance to help feed Hoosiers in need and get some free merch in the process.

The Indiana Sports Corp is hosting a Fan Jam on Monument Circle on Tuesday from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Anyone who swings by and donates at least two boxes of pasta will get to take home a 2021 Final Four swag bag.

The pasta is being collected as part of WISH-TV’s “Gr8 Pasta Push,” benefiting Second Helpings.

WISH-TV be will highlighting the great work Second Helpings does in the community in all of our newscasts on Thursday.