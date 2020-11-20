Donations pour in for first-ever Gr8 Pasta Push

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s first-ever Gr8 Pasta Push raised thousands of dollars and collected hundreds of boxes of pasta to benefit Second Helpings.

Second Helpings prepares more than 1.5 million meals for our neighbors in need each year. The need is even greater now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Second Helpings, 1 in 7 Hoosiers was food insecure before the pandemic. That number is now likely even higher.

“There are people that are hungry, that are waiting for food, that have never had to do that before,” said Kathy Jones, Executive Chef at Second Helpings.

The meals prepared by Second Helpings are sent at no cost to more than 100 partner agencies across 6 central Indiana counties, including after-school programs and food banks.

Pasta is always in high demand at Second Helpings. In preparing meals, the organization uses more than 1,100 pounds of pasta each week. Because of its long shelf life, Second Helpings don’t get enough of it donated on a regular basis. That need inspired the creation of the Gr8 Pasta Push.

Trending Headlines

“It really takes our entire community to wrap itself around the needs we all have to address food insecurity in Central Indiana,” said Jennifer Vigran, CEO of Second Helpings. “It was a problem before COVID. It’s a much bigger problem now than it was before. Fortunately, we here at Second Helpings have been able to step up to that challenge, along with our food resource partners. We can only do that because the community supports the work.”

The Gr8 Pasta Push was generously supported by: