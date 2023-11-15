DuJuan McCoy elected National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation Board Chair

INDIANAPOLIS – November 15, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) has been elected Chair of the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation. McCoy is currently the NABLF Fundraising Chair and serves on the NAB Television Board of Directors.

McCoy entered the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcast Leadership Training Program (BLT) in September 2007. The NAB BLT program is an exclusive 10-month executive-style MBA program for tenured broadcast executives who have shown a track record of success.

“For me to have hatched my station ownership career via the Foundation’s BLT Program and now have an opportunity to come full circle as the Board Chair is truly a heartfelt honor,” McCoy said. “I’m excited about leading the foundation into the next chapter of developing our future broadcast leaders. I’m a very proud product of the Foundation’s impactful programs.”

­­McCoy purchased his first television stations in West Texas in 2007 and earned the distinction of being the first African American to own Fox affiliates in the United States. McCoy has owned and operated more than 20 TV stations and currently owns WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23, Circulus Digital Media, Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment Production Company, and the All INdiana Podcast Network.

He is a member of several local and national boards of directors, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters, and the United States Black Chamber of Commerce.

His impact can be felt across the state of Indiana and beyond with WISH-TV’s Statewide TV News Network. He also established the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation with his wife to create, support, and fund innovative community programs that focus on enhancing the quality of life of diverse individuals through education and career development. Via their foundation, McCoy created and launched the Multicultural Media Producing Program, a 16-week program designed to increase representation of people of color in the newsroom and broadcast industry as a whole.

“DuJuan’s career embodies the mission of the NAB Leadership Foundation to open new doorways for the next generation of broadcasters” said NABLF President Michelle Duke. “His firsthand experience and knowledge of our programs will be invaluable in helping our board of directors guide NABLF to meet the needs of our industry, develop opportunities for our workforce and equip future leaders and innovators with the tools for success.”

The NABLF’s mission is to develop leaders, advance diversity, and highlight the community service initiatives of our industry. Established in 1994, the foundation and its programs are designed to recruit, train, and promote current and future leaders to build a brighter future and help the broadcasting industry continue to succeed.