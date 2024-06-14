Felicia Michelle joins WISH-TV as lifestyle host

INDIANAPOLIS – June 14, 2024 – Al Carl, Vice President of News for WISH-TV, today announced the hiring of Felicia Michelle as the new co-host of “Life.Style.Live!” and “All Indiana”.

Michelle is a Penn State graduate who honed her entertainment reporting skills with major ‘celebrity gets’ on red carpets in New York and Los Angeles, bringing her personality and energy to all her television lifestyle appearances.

She excelled in local television at KSLA in Shreveport, Louisiana, and as a morning anchor and producer at KTVE in West Monroe, Louisiana. She was also a weekend morning anchor and reporter at WNDU in South Bend, Indiana.

“I’m extremely proud and excited to join the team at WISH-TV,” Michelle said. “I’m looking forward to exploring Indianapolis and highlighting the best parts of living here.”

“Felicia brings an outstanding mix of personality and experience that is perfect for these shows, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her join our team,” Carl said.

“Life.Style.Live!” airs weekdays at 10am and noon (ET), covering a wide range of topics designed to reach out to the hearts and minds of diverse households across Indiana and all of America.

“All Indiana” is the daily infotainment show at 4pm (ET)