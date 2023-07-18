First Multicultural Media Producing Program participants get exclusive WISH-TV orientation

Earlier today, several participants in the Multicultural Media Producing Program visited WISH-TV for a behind-the-scenes tour. The MMPP will train today’s students to become tomorrow’s news producers and leaders.

The MMPP is a collaboration between WISH-TV, Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis, JPMorgan Chase, and the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation.

The program aims to increase the number of qualified diverse individuals that produce and influence news coverage.

The group toured the WISH-TV station in Indianapolis and saw how the Midday newscast is produced. The participants also got valuable question-and-answer time with newsroom leaders.

The WISH-TV internship within the Multicultural Media Producing Program is still accepting applicants, but space is limited! If you or someone you know is interested in participating in the internship and learning to become a news producer, email meghan.stratton@wishtv.com.