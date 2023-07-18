13,000 meet in Indianapolis for Delta Sigma Theta convention, girls’ event

Delta Sigma Theta sorority on July 18, 2023, opened its 56th national convention at Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. on Tuesday opened its 56th national convention in Indianapolis.

More than 13,000 women will meet this week.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is a historically black sorority that was founded on Jan. 13, 1913, on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved. The sorority also prides itself on educating and participating in positive public policy while highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities.

The sorority hosted a girls empowerment event at the Madam Walker Legacy Center for girls from ages 13-18. Seventy girls from across Indiana participated in the a full-day program consisting of four interactive sessions plus a moderated conversation with the reigning Mrs. Universe, Juanita Ingram.

Tamara Winfrey Harris, president of Women’s Fund of Central Indiana and author of “Dear Black Girl,” guided the students through selected letters from her acclaimed book. Letter were intentionally sent from Black women and allies around the world with the hope of encouraging and supporting Black girls everywhere.

Dr. Rana Snipe Berry, an OB-GYN, conducted an interactive workshop breaking down the necessary knowledge and skills regarding teen girls knowing their body. Berry provided helpful visual models and resources to help each girl better understand how to stay healthy.

Ingram had guided conversations about her professional and personal journey to her worldwide successes. Ingram’s honest and transparent conversation encouraged girls to go after their dreams and desires boldly with the intent of leaving positive impacts.

The Rev. Janai S.A. Downs and professional dance instructor Lauren Selby taught life skills, including mental, spiritual and physical health, to participants to close out the day.

I hosted the girls empowerment event.

Delta Sigma Theta plans to host public events including Deltas on the Fairway Golf Tournament and Women’s Golf Clinic at Coffin Golf Course; and a meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium where Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other local and state dignitaries will welcome thousands to the city.

On Friday, the organization will have a step show at Lucas Oil Stadium.