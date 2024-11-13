41°
41° Indianapolis

News 8’s Brittany Noble hosts Indiana Small Business Expo

News 8's Brittany Noble emcees Indiana Small Business Expo

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8’s Brittany Noble on Tuesday afternoon emceed at the Indiana Small Business Expo,

The conference and trade show was at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The event provided a networking opportunity for small- to medium-sized businesses to connect, grow, and share their brands with keynotes and workshops.

Jeremy Jenkins of News 8’s “Daybreak” was also in attendance.

This story is from a script aired on WISH-TV.

