Indianapolis Colts host ultimate tailgate for foster kids charity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Monday night kicked off its ultimate tailgate of the year for a good cause.

Monday Night Madness is a yearly event aimed at helping raise money to help provide legal advocates for foster kids.

Kids got to visit the Colts training field, meeting current and former team players.

News 8’s own Angela Moryan was the emcee during the event.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.