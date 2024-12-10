43°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
43° Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts host ultimate tailgate for foster kids charity

Monday Night Madness at Indianapolis Colts training field

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Monday night kicked off its ultimate tailgate of the year for a good cause.

Monday Night Madness is a yearly event aimed at helping raise money to help provide legal advocates for foster kids.

Kids got to visit the Colts training field, meeting current and former team players.

News 8’s own Angela Moryan was the emcee during the event.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Nelly announces August tour stop...
Entertainment /
Indiana Supreme Court asked to...
Political News /
IU basketball wins Big Ten...
College Basketball /
Jay Leno to perform at...
Entertainment /
Coroner rules Lafayette laundromat shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
IU expands program supporting Ukrainian...
Multicultural News /
Indiana vs. Notre Dame College...
I-Team 8 /
Girl Talk Indy’s Winter Wonderland...
Community /