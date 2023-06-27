Search
Indianapolis Urban League celebrates Equal Opportunity Day

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8’s Katiera Winfrey on Tuesday served as emcee for the Indianapolis Urban League‘s annual Equal Opportunity Day.

The event recognizes scholarship recipients, workforce development success stories, and Urban League Fellowship graduates.

The nonprofit’s luncheon at the JW Marriott Indianapolis hotel was a fundraiser to help support the wide list of services offered to the community.

Nationally known journalist Soledad O’Brien served as the keynote speaker.

