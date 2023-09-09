Indy Urban League hosts signature gala at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Indianapolis Urban League's 2023 An Urban Affair Signature Gala took place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sept. 8, 2023. (WISH Photo/Alexis Rogers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Urban League held its 2023 An Urban Affair Signature Gala Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Hundreds gathered at the Fieldhouse to raise money for the Indy Urban League’s dynamic programs.

News 8’s Alexis Rogers served as the event’s master of ceremonies. This was the first time in the gala‘s history that it was held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with this year’s theme – sneaker ball.

This is the seventh year for the long-standing tradition, previously known as the Ebony and Ivory Gala.

For over 50 years, the Indy Urban League has empowered individuals in our community through educational programs, workforce training, diversity, advocacy, and health and wellness initiatives. Friday’s event was all about uplifting the partnership and legacy of positively impacting lives in central Indiana.