Jeremy on the Job: Jeremy does day care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In this week’s two-part segment of Jeremy on the Job, I explored the fast-paced and fulfilling world of early learning care providers at Little Duckling Early Learning Christian Academy. The segments provided viewers with a unique look at the day-to-day experiences of those who dedicate their lives to nurturing and educating young children.

Part One: A Busy Morning

In the first part of the segment, I greeted the children and staff at the day care, sharing the excitement of the morning routine. He interviewed Jacqueline Strong, the director of the academy, who discussed the many responsibilities that come with being an early learning care provider. “A day in the life is very busy but also very rewarding,” she explained. “The first thing you do in the morning is greet your children, and it’s so exciting to see them.”

Strong emphasized the qualifications needed for the role, noting that while experience is beneficial, it’s not always necessary to enter the field. The state of Indiana offers an online training program through Indiana Lead for those looking to get started. “The number one thing you have to have is patience and care,” Strong said, highlighting the importance of nurturing and understanding in early childhood education.

Part Two: Field Trip Excitement

Jeremy on the Job: Jeremy Does Daycare Segment 2

The second part of the segment aired at 9 a.m. as I joined the children for breakfast and prepared for a field trip to a pumpkin patch. I helped the kids put on matching shirts for the outing, further immersing himself in the role of an early learning care provider. As the children enjoyed their meal, I asked for feedback on his performance, playfully prompting them to rate him on a scale from A to F. The kids gave him a “B-minus,” which he accepted with a smile, saying, “I could come back!”

As the children got ready for their two-hour trip to the orchard, I highlighted the hard work of the day care staff and the importance of early childhood education. “You can really see the effort and love that goes into their work,” he said.

Conclusion

Both segments provided a glimpse into the challenges and joys of working in early childhood education, showcasing the dedication of caregivers and the vital role they play in shaping the lives of young children.