Katiera Winfrey, Camila Fernandez emcee La Plaza event

News 8's Camila Fernandez (left) and Katiera Winfrey emcee the La Plaza's Night of Americas event on May 19, 2023, at Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — La Plaza‘s Night of Americas event happened Friday night at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, and News 8 reporters Katiera Winfrey and Camila Fernandez emceed the celebration.

The event this year celebrates Venezuela and featured authentic Venezuelan food and live music.

Organizers say the event is a unique opportunity to learn about the critical impact La Plaza is having in the community.

La Plaza touts itself as strengthening youth, families and the community through linguistically and culturally appropriate services and community events.