Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Katiera Winfrey, Camila Fernandez emcee La Plaza event

News 8's Camila Fernandez (left) and Katiera Winfrey emcee the La Plaza's Night of Americas event on May 19, 2023, at Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Jett Zweigel and Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — La Plaza‘s Night of Americas event happened Friday night at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, and News 8 reporters Katiera Winfrey and Camila Fernandez emceed the celebration.

The event this year celebrates Venezuela and featured authentic Venezuelan food and live music.

Organizers say the event is a unique opportunity to learn about the critical impact La Plaza is having in the community.

La Plaza touts itself as strengthening youth, families and the community through linguistically and culturally appropriate services and community events.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Noblesville blooms for Indiana Peony...
Local News /
Students help crack crime cases...
Crime Watch 8 /
Colts rookies experience Indy 500...
Indianapolis Colts /
Bonner, Thomas combine for 37...
Indiana Fever /
Scott Dixon chasing Indy 500...
Month of May /
RC Enerson hoping to qualify...
Month of May /
2023 Indy 500 qualifying order
Motorsports /
Sato, Ericsson put Ganassi on...
Month of May /