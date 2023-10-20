News 8’s Camila Fernandez and Katiera Winfrey focus on community through service

(WISH) — WISH-TV is all about focusing on family and the community, our own Katiera Winfrey and Camila Fernandez served great organizations this week.

First, as the emcee for the Community Alliance of Far East Indianapolis fundraising gala, which featured guest speaker and actor Christian Keyes. Secondly, from the ballroom to the tearoom, on Friday morning Winfrey also joined the first lady of Martin University for the annual First Lady’s Tea at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

Then on Friday afternoon, Fernandez took on hosting duties for the Indiana Latino Institute’s Hispanic Heritage annual fundraising luncheon at the JW Marriott Indianapolis hotel that’s downtown.