Run(317) event races through streets of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Run(317) walk/run is back for its 10th year, and organizers say this year is bigger and better than ever.

Thursday night’s 3.17-mile race through the streets of Lawrence was the second in a series of five mini-races in different neighborhoods within Marion County. The race started at the Triton Brewing Company and Bistro, 5764 Wheeler Road. That’s near Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park.

I waved the green flag to start the race. I have featured the series on my podcast, Fitting Indy.

Each Thursday night run is followed by a post-race party featuring music, craft beer, food, games and community partners.

The Run(317) series celebrates unique people, neighborhoods, businesses and charities of the series.

The next race will be Aug. 3 in Mass Ave Arts District in downtown Indianapolis.