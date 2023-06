Teachers awarded for excellence in ceremony at Martin University

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –With the celebration of Juneteenth coming up, local leaders on Wednesday night hosted the sixth annual Black Excellence in Education ceremony, and News 8’s multicultural reporter Katiera Winfrey was the emcee.

The event happened at Marian University on North Sherman Drive.

The ceremony celebrated over 300 Black educators from across central Indiana who have gone beyond the call of duty.