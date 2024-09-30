‘Time is a nonrenewable resource’: WISH-TV’s Tara Hastings speaks at Greensburg event

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — On Saturday, I had the pleasure of being a keynote speaker for WTRE‘s Ladies Luncheon.

It was a sea of pink Saturday morning at the Knights of Columbus in Greensburg. This year’s theme was “Pretty in Pink” and everyone dressed in different shades.

A local vendor brought a craft for everyone to do. More than 100 women had paint brushes and painted a ceramic sunflower. While I am not an artist, I tried my best to use the three colors provided to try and make it look like a sunflower.

After lunch, it was my time to speak. I was asked to come up with an uplifting message and inspire the women there. I spoke about how I got interested in weather, where I went to school, and how I juggle a career, family, and taking care of my father, who has early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

My focus was on time and how it’s a “nonrenewable resource.”

A phrase I first heard about 10 years ago at my friend’s retirement ceremony from the U.S. Air Force. His words really resonated with me.

Years later, my father would spend some quality time with my now husband and once told him: “If you have anything you want to do, do it. You never know what will happen.”

He said this as he pointed to his head, knowing he was losing his memory.

I told the story of how one cool, cloudy and breezy day in May of 2019, I had the opportunity to go to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to see a practice with my dad. I was tired, there were dishes in the sink and I was so busy with trying to get my dad’s affairs in order.

However, I decided to leave the dirty dishes in the sink and go to the track. I am so glad I did. If we didn’t go that day we would have had to wait until next year, which the race didn’t happen in May of 2020.

By May of 2021, my dad’s memory was already gone.

My point was to encourage everyone to seize the day. Leave the dishes in the sink and go make memories. Time is precious and you never know how much we have left.

One woman came up to me after I spoke and mentioned how much my speech resonated with her. My heart fluttered at the thought of how I had made an impact on her.

She went on a 25th anniversary trip with her husband. She said we didn’t really need to go, but she was glad she did. A year later he died.

Writing this speech was also therapeutic for me. After years of taking care of my dad, and then losing my father-in-law unexpectedly in July, it was good to write down and share how I was feeling and coping with these women.

I want to thank WTRE Radio in Greensburg and especially Kathy who coordinated it all. It was a great experience to travel to a new place and meet some amazing women.