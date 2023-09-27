WISH-TV adds award-winning anchor, author, and journalist to ‘All Indiana’ and evening news team

INDIANAPOLIS – September 27, 2023 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director WISH-TV today announced that WISH-TV has named Emmy Award-winning Anchor/Reporter April Simpson as its next 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Co-Anchor.

Simpson brings 20 years of journalism experience to the job including 12 years as part of the number one morning news team at the FOX affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri. Simpson loves sharing uplifting stories through ‘April Magazine,’ which she self publishes.

“April is an incredibly talented, multi-faceted journalist who loves to write and tell stories,” Carl said. “She’ll be involved in the community and engage with viewers, listeners and readers on WISH-TV, wishtv.com, and the All Indiana Podcast Network.”

As the go-to breaking news anchor and reporter in St. Louis, Simpson has seen it all. She covered the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri as well as the 2011 World Series Champion St. Louis Cardinals. She also served as Executive Producer and host of an evening talk show featuring celebrities, human interest stories, and trending topics.

Simpson joins the WISH-TV news team that produces more hours of local news and programming than any other station in the Midwest. She starts in October.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with April’s experience on the team. Her strength is finding compelling stories in the community and sharing those across all platforms.” Carl said.

