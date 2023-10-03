WISH-TV launches All INdiana Politics Podcast with Phil Sanchez: UnPHILtered

INDIANAPOLIS – October 3, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the launch of the All INdiana Politics Podcast with Phil Sanchez: UnPhiltered.

The nonpartisan podcast will be hosted by trusted WISH-TV anchor Phil Sanchez and include candid conversations with major political candidates in direct, one-on-one conversations from the voters’ viewpoints. Voters will be able to get a clear uninterrupted version of each candidate’s policies and stances on issues that are important to them.

Each podcast will include audio and video and will be distributed via our All INdiana Podcast Network, WISH-TV YouTube page, WISHTV.com and everywhere podcasts are available including Spotify, Apple and Google. The podcasts will be free to the public on WISH-TV platforms, no paid subscription necessary.

“One of my goals when I came back home to purchase WISH-TV was to make it Indiana’s best source for all news including politics for all the different communities that we serve,” McCoy said. “This is another example of our first-ever platform projects for a mainstream Indiana media company. We love leading the way in Indiana by listening to our community on how they want to be informed.”

The All INdiana Politics Podcast with Phil Sanchez: UnPhiltered is produced at the main of two podcast studios within the WISH-TV facility at 1950 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis.

Listen to the first podcast episode with Gubernatorial Candidate, Eric Doden here. Watch the first video podcast episode here.

WISH-TV is Focused on Family and The Community!