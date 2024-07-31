WISH-TV makes continued commitment to covering diverse communities with addition of specialty reporter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – July 25, 2024 – Al Carl, Vice President, News at WISH-TV, today announced the addition of Melea VanOstrand to the WISH-TV News 8 team. This addition marks WISH-TV’s continuing commitment to lead the way in showcasing the underserved communities and cultures in Indianapolis and all across the state. VanOstrand takes her place as Indiana’s only Multicultural Reporter dedicated exclusively to covering stories affecting Indiana’s diverse population.

Most recently VanOstrand was the managing editor at The Daily Business Review in Miami, Florida. Her leadership earned her the honor of being recognized as a 2023 Legacy Miami 40 under 40 honoree. Prior to that, she was an anchor and reporter at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne (FOX), and an anchor/reporter/producer at KOTA-TV Rapid City, South Dakota (ABC). She has also served as a digital court reporter in Chicago.

“Melea is an experienced journalist coming home to Indianapolis,” Carl said. “She will continue an important Multicultural Reporting beat created by WISH-TV nearly five years ago.”

“I am excited to return to the Circle City as WISH-TV’s Multicultural Reporter,” VanOstrand said. “My passion for journalism started early with trips to the WISH-TV studios as a high school student.”

VanOstrand is a former Indiana Black Expo intern and is a proud North Central High School graduate. She earned a B.A. in broadcast journalism from Central State University and an M.S. in criminal justice from Boston University.

