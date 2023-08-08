WISH-TV Night with the Indy Eleven

WISH-TV Night with the Indy Eleven is Wednesday, August 9th as they take on Birmingham Legion FC at Carrol Stadium. Join us for giveaways, games, and meet WISH-TV personalities! Angela Moryan will be the Honorary Captain for the match and Camila Fernandez will join the Spanish language radio broadcast.

For the 10th year in a row, WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are the Official Broadcast Partners with Indy Eleven! When you’re not able to make it to the Mike you can watch Indiana’s Team over-the-air in Indianapolis as well as South Bend and Fort Wayne. WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are proud to continue to bring professional USL Championship soccer to the homes of more Indiana viewers than ever before. The partnership with Indy Eleven demonstrates our commitment to focusing on family and community through a local sports line-up.

Come cheer on the boys in Blue with us Wednesday, August 9th at WISH-TV Night!