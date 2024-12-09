Girl Talk Indy’s Winter Wonderland fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Girl Talk Indy’s enchanting Winter Wonderland fundraiser aims to raise $25,000 to empower young women through their programs and a new Empowerment Center.

“Access plus exposure equals possibilities. We want to make sure that all of our girls understand what is possible, whether they want to be a future vet, an astronaut, a mathematician, or a teacher … whatever it is that their heart desires, we want to make sure we provide them access and exposure so that they can see all possibilities,” Chief Operating Officer of Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis Michelle Freeman said.

Guests are invited to don their finest winter-inspired attire and immerse themselves in an enchanting atmosphere filled with live entertainment, a captivating silent auction, and inspirational guest speakers.

These individuals will share their personal stories, highlighting the profound impact of Girl Talk Indy on the circle city community.

“We’re excited about what our girls have gone on to do. We have girls who are receiving college acceptance letters now. We also have girls who have gone on to Rose-Hulman and IU, and we like to keep in touch with them,” Freeman said.

The funds raised during this magical evening will directly contribute to expanding Girl Talk Indy’s educational programs, mentorship opportunities, and leadership workshops.

Moreover, this event will kickstart the foundation of the highly anticipated Girl Talk Indy Empowerment Center. In this haven, young women can learn to develop their careers and embark on personal growth.

“We want to make sure that regardless of your neighborhood or zip code, you understand that there is opportunity available to you here. We have various workshops around financial aid for college and resume-building to enter the workforce. We’re here to ensure that our girls know that they, too, can participate in careers with math. Sometimes, our girls are told that math isn’t for them,” Freeman said.

The Winter Wishes Market on Dec. 19 allows girls and their families to shop for any holiday gifts and essentials they may need for success.

“We have our incredible partners, the Pacers, who delivered a bunch of toys to us that we can also help give away. So it’s just a way for us to say thank you to the girls and the families for participating with us, showing up, and being your beautiful, bright selves every time we have a program,” Freeman said.

The Winter Wishes Market will be held on Dec. 19th from 6 – 9 p.m. at INDUSTRY, 545 Kentucky Ave.

Girl Talk provides opportunities for volunteering.