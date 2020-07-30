‘Gr8 Comeback’: SweattBoxx Wellness Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who better to teach you how to get in shape than a couple with Sweatt in their name?

When Suzette and Daniel Sweatt created the SweattBoxx Wellness Center they challenge their clients through a different type of workout. They use shoes called Kangoo Jumps to do what they call a “Sweatt Bounce.”

“It’s a cellular exercise,” Suzette said. “It’s actually working your body inside out. It’s strengthening your core, tightening your legs and helping you lose inches.”

Even though the workout has attracted a lot of women and kids, Daniel says, it’s a way for men to get a good workout in that it’s low-impact.

“It’s really great for your cardio exercise because the boot will take 80% of the shock so it’s not on your joints, not on your knees and not on your hips,” Daniel said.

He says the workout can even protect people from issues caused by lingering pain and from conditions such as the kind he deals with every day.

“I have arthritis so it works great after a nice little run or exercise and you don’t have that achy joint paint afterwards,” he said.

Watch the video to see News 8’s Randall Newsome try it out.

Learn more about SweattBoxx Wellness Center, 1505 N. Post Road, on its Facebook page.

