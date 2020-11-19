‘Gr8 Pasta Push’ collecting food, raising money and working to feed those in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is lending a helping hand to Second Helpings with the “Gr8 Pasta Push.”

It’s an effort to raise money and collect pasta to help feed people in need this holiday season and beyond.

Due to COVID-19, the donation drives that typically fill the organization’s shelves weren’t able to happen.

Second Helpings prepares more than 1.5 million nutritious meals each year. They go through more than a thousand pounds of pasta each week.

The meals are distributed by other nonprofit organizations like food banks and after school programs.

Financial Donations are being accepted HERE on Second Helpings website.