Gr8 Pasta Push shatters donation record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The WISH-TV Gr8 Pasta Push shattered the record for donations in 2023.

WISH-TV and Second Helpings announced Thursday that the Gr8 Pasta Push collected enough donations of money and pasta for 264,787 meals.

The Gr8 Pasta Push exceeded 2022’s total by 63%.

Second Helpings describes itself as a community kitchen, preparing and delivering more than 1 million meals free of charge to people in central Indiana every year.

The group also helps train adults for careers in the culinary industry.

“By every measure, this year’s Gr8 Pasta Push was the most successful one yet – that is only possible because the community rallied around the tremendous need to provide nutritious, homemade meals for our most vulnerable neighbors,” Nora Spitznogle, Senior Director of Programs for Second Helpings, said. “We are so grateful for everyone’s support to make this mission possible.”

Several sponsors joined the Gr8 Pasta Push, including volunteering as donation sites for pasta:

Ed Martin Automotive

Hankey Marks & Crider

Kite Realty Group

M/I Homes

LCS Heating & Cooling

Thousands of people also joined the Gr8 Pasta Push for Second Helpings’ Birthday on the Circle, the drive-thru event to donate pasta and get free spaghetti and meatballs from Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

This was the fourth year for the Gr8 Pasta Push.