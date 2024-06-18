Ed Martin donates to the Gr8 Pasta Push

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gr8 Pasta Push would not be possible without help from partners like Ed Martin. The car dealer placed donation boxes at 11 of its locations to collect pasta for this year’s event, which runs through Tuesday.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings stopped by the Ed Martin location on 96th Street to see how much pasta had been donated by customers and employees.

“Food is the most important (thing) of our life. If we don’t have food, we just don’t survive. Something this simple can feed many people, and our customers get behind it. Our employees get behind it. It’s very rewarding for everybody,” Ed Martin’s Mark Harris told Tara.

There’s still time to donate to the Gr8 Pasta Push. Click here to find out more.

Watch the video above to see the whole interview.