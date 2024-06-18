Hankey Marks & Crider donates to the Gr8 Pasta Push

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gr8 Pasta Push would not be possible without help from partners like Hankey Marks & Crider. The Indianapolis-based law firm has been involved with the Gr8 Pasta Push since the very beginning.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey stopped by the law office on East Vermont Street to see how much pasta had been collected.

“We really look for opportunities to get involved in the community and help out as we can. We have a lot of clients that have a lot of food insecurities, and so we see that firsthand on the front lines. We really just want to help out in any way we can,” Stacy Crider told Marcus.

There’s still time to donate to the Gr8 Pasta Push. Click here to find out more.

Watch the video above to see the whole interview.