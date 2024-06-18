LCS Heating and Cooling donates to the Gr8 Pasta Push

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gr8 Pasta Push would not be possible without the help of partners like LCS Heating and Cooling.

With this year’s finish line in sight, Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey visited the LCS office on East 65th Street to see how much pasta had been collected.

“This time of year we are, we’re, we’re doing preventative maintenance and repairs and installations of new air furnaces, heat pumps. And so, as we’re in homes, it’s easy to ask people, ‘Hey, do you have a a box of pasta that you can donate? It goes to Second Helpings. It’s a great cause.’ And, you know, it’s pretty easy for us to do,” Renee with LCS told Marcus.

There’s still time to donate to the Gr8 Pasta Push. Click here to find out more.

Watch the video above to see the whole interview.