M/I Homes donates to the Gr8 Pasta Push

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gr8 Pasta Push would not be possible without help from partners such as Indianapolis-based M/I Homes.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey stopped by the M/I Homes office on Woodfield Crossing Boulevard for an update on the homebuilder’s pasta collection efforts.

“We’ve got 12 communities around the area, including our main office, and we’ve got a bunch of employees who donate, as well as homeowners,” Kirsten with M/I Homes told Marcus. “M/I Homes donates at least $100 – $200 in pasta donations every year as well so that we can, as a company, give back.”

There’s still time to donate to the Gr8 Pasta Push. Click here to find out more.

