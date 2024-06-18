M/I Homes donates to the Gr8 Pasta Push

Search
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gr8 Pasta Push would not be possible without help from partners such as Indianapolis-based M/I Homes.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey stopped by the M/I Homes office on Woodfield Crossing Boulevard for an update on the homebuilder’s pasta collection efforts.

“We’ve got 12 communities around the area, including our main office, and we’ve got a bunch of employees who donate, as well as homeowners,” Kirsten with M/I Homes told Marcus. “M/I Homes donates at least $100 – $200 in pasta donations every year as well so that we can, as a company, give back.”

