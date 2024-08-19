How to safeguard your home’s plumbing, the city’s wastewater system

Citizens Energy Group shares important information on how to help maintain a vital part of the city’s infrastructure: the wastewater system. Benjamin Easley from Citizens Energy Group offers tips to keep the system running smoothly and prevent clogs and backups.

Central Indiana’s wastewater collection system spans 3,200 miles, transporting wastewater to treatment facilities. However, homeowners and business owners play a crucial role in preventing clogs at the source. Common issues arise from flushing wipes or pouring oily and greasy cooking materials down the drain, which can lead to blockages in both private plumbing and the public system.

Even if wipes are labeled as “flushable,” Easley advises against flushing them—only toilet paper should go down the toilet. Oils and greases, while liquid when poured, can solidify in pipes, causing clogs that could impact both individual homes and the wider community.

If a blockage occurs within a home’s plumbing, the homeowner is responsible for resolving it. However, if the blockage is in the public system, Citizens Energy Group must address it, as it can become an environmental issue. To avoid such problems, Easley suggests disposing of fats, oils, and greases in a container, allowing them to solidify before throwing them in the trash. Additionally, wiping grease off pots and pans before washing can prevent it from entering the plumbing.

Citizens Energy Group responds to approximately 100 instances of blockages annually. These incidents often require an investigation to identify the source, which could lead to penalties or fines. To prevent these issues, keeping fats, oils, and greases out of drains is recommended.

Easley also notes that outdoor storm drains are for stormwater only and should not be used for disposing of oils, paints, or chemicals, as these materials can flow directly into local waterways. Household hazardous waste should be taken to designated disposal sites in the community.

