Hundreds of cyclists take over downtown Indy for Honor Major Taylor Fondo ride

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cyclists took over downtown Indianapolis for the IU Health Momentum Indy bike festival on Saturday.

Hundreds of cyclists gathered for the Honor Major Taylor Fondo ride, which began at 8 a.m.

News 8’s Drew Blair was the master of ceremonies, leading the charge for the many cyclists riding through the downtown area.

The ride comes as part of the IU Health Momentum Indy, which began on Friday. IU Health Momentum Indy is a two-day cycling celebration of bike races, bike rides, food, music, and family festivities in downtown Indy.

The starting line was near the New York and Meridian Streets intersection.

At University Park, people of all ages will also have the opportunity to enjoy entertainment, fitness activities, food trucks, and more.