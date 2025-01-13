I Love to Read: ‘Fine, I’m a Terrible Person’ by Lisa F. Rosenberg

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Family dynamics can be both hilarious and deeply emotional, especially the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship. In “Fine, I’m a Terrible Person,” Lisa F. Rosenberg blends humor and real-life truths in a story that tackles the trials of generational conflicts and the pressure of perfectionism.

Rosenberg’s book centers on a mother-daughter duo who embark on a chaotic weekend together filled with laughs, tears and plenty of unexpected moments. Though it is a work of fiction, Rosenberg’s narrative draws heavily from her own experiences, offering readers a candid and heartfelt glimpse into the nuances of family life.

Rosenberg, a Sephardic Jew raised in a Ladino-speaking household, reflects on her childhood with a mix of humor and regret.

The book also acknowledges the “sandwich generation” — a time when individuals are simultaneously caring for their aging parents and raising their own children. Rosenberg’s main character, Leyla, embodies this struggle, trying to navigate a high-pressure life while dealing with the expectations of being a perfect mother, daughter and wife.

The book also delves into how trauma and perfectionism intertwine. Rosenberg reveals that the book’s title comes from a phrase her own mother used frequently. This phrase captures the feeling many face when trying, and often failing, to meet the impossible standards society (or families) set.

“Fine, I’m a Terrible Person” is more than just a story about an estranged mother and daughter; it explores family, identity and self-acceptance.

