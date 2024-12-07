I Love to Read: Meet over 60 authors at Holiday Author Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH)- The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) is hosting one of the year’s most anticipated literary events—the Holiday Author Fair— on Saturday, Dec. 7th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Historical Society. The event is free with general admission to the Indiana Historical Society. The event gives book lovers the chance to meet over 60 authors, purchase signed copies of their books and dive into the stories that shape Indiana’s culture, history and imagination.

The event features authors and books spanning a wide range of genres, from biographies and young adult fiction to children’s literature and Indiana history.

Jody Blankenship, CEO of the Indiana Historical Society, and Indianapolis Children’s Author and Illustrator Troy Cummings joined “All Indiana” hosts Cody Adams and Marlee Thomas to learn more about the event.

Blankenship shared that many of the authors at the fair are local. “You’ll see a lot of names from Architectural Historian Jim Glass to State Historian James Madison, IHS member Ray Boomhower, Alex Kor and Graham Honaker who just came out with a new book about Eva Kor. Just some fantastic stuff.”

Cummings, author of the “Notebook of Doom” series and other titles such as “Can I Be Your Dog?” expressed his excitement for the event. “The most fun part for me is to come and meet the kids who read my books. I’ll get to sign their books, draw pictures in their books and kind of come out from under my rock and talk to the readers.”

Cummings also shared his illustrative skills with Cody and Marlee during the second segment with a live drawing demonstration of the character Otto from his illustrated book, “Otto the Ornament.”

For a full list of participating authors and to purchase tickets online, visit indianahistory.org.