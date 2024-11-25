Author Jessie Janowitz’s ‘All the Ways to Go’ encourages family reading and honesty

November is National Family Literacy Month, a time to encourage families to read together and strengthen bonds through shared stories. Award-winning author Jessie Janowitz is celebrating the occasion with her latest book, “All the Ways to Go,” a heartfelt story about the challenges of being true to oneself while navigating the fear of disappointing loved ones.

The book centers on Milo, a 12-year-old chess prodigy who secretly wants to give up the game that has brought so much pride to his mother. “It’s such a universal experience when we feel like we can’t be our true selves because we’re afraid of disappointing the people we love,” Janowitz explained. Milo’s struggle leads him into humorous and uncomfortable situations, including living with a girl who runs a cat rescue—despite his fear of cats. Ultimately, Milo learns to have an honest conversation with his mother, providing a starting point for families to discuss similar challenges.

Janowitz designed “All the Ways to Go” as a family read-aloud, emphasizing the importance of connecting with children through books. “I think it’s so important these days to make reading a family experience,” she said. To further engage young readers, Janowitz incorporated an introduction to the ancient board game Go, which Milo discovers in the story. “It’s the oldest board game in the world, originating in China 4,000 years ago,” she said. “The game is about connection and balance, which ties beautifully into the book’s themes.”

In addition to her focus on family literacy, Janowitz is exploring new opportunities for her stories. She is currently working on developing her debut novel, “The Donut Fix,” into a television series. While she acknowledges the challenge of balancing screen content with her mission to encourage reading, she sees value in creating family-oriented shows. “I grew up watching TV with my family,” she said. “Content today has become so targeted to narrow demographics, but I want my books to translate into shows that bring families together.”

Janowitz’s books, including “All the Ways to Go” and “The Donut Fix,” are available through major retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores. Readers can also connect with her via her website, JessieJanowitz.com, or on social media, where she welcomes interactions with families and young readers.